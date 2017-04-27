Caught on video: Man kicked off flight for using bathroom

Kima Hamilton was kicked off a flight because he had to use the bathroom.



A man trying to get home to Milwaukee on a Delta Airlines flight was kicked off after an emergency run to the bathroom. According to the airline, Kima Hamilton didn't comply with the crews' instructions.

Krista Rosolino was on that flight and she thinks the way Hamilton was treated was out of hand. Her husband took out his cell phone and recorded part of the exchange. She happens to be an attorney at the Warshafsky Law Firm in Milwaukee.

"As a person, and now a mother, and someone who tries to fight for people's rights on a regular basis, it just felt really wrong what had happened to him," Rosolino said.

On April 18, Rosolino was on her way home with her husband and baby. She said Hamilton needed to use the restroom while the plane was on the tarmac in Atlanta. He was told he couldn't the first time he tried. However, when 30 minutes went by, Hamilton said it was an emergency.

When he came back, a Delta employee told him to get off the plane.

In the video, Hamilton said, "I'm not really clear on why I'm being asked to leave this plane. I purchased this ticket, I had an emergency. I had to pee."

Rosolino said Hamilton lasted less than a minute in the bathroom and the entire ordeal took about two hours.

The video continues, "I tried to hold it the first time and you said I absolutely couldn't and I'm being kicked off the plane? Hamilton said. The crew member responded, "I need to talk to you outside."

Rosalino said, "Everyone sitting around us supported him because we're all people, we're all human beings and can put ourselves in his shoes, what else would you have done?"

Delta released a statement regarding the incident, "Our flight crews are extensively trained to ensure the safety and security of all customers. It is imperative that passengers comply with crew instructions during all phases of flight, especially at the critical points of takeoff and landing."

After the back and forth, everyone was told to get off the plane. Eventually, they all went back inside except Hamilton. Hamilton had told the Delta employees that he needed to get to Milwaukee for a field trip with 4th through 6th graders.

According to Rosolino, Hamilton was refunded part of his ticket and had to purchase a same day ticket to Milwaukee. She said she's not sure if he's planning to sue, but put him in touch with an attorney.

