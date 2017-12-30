CAUGHT: Police arrest guy suspected of robbing Tampa bank

TAMPA -- On Friday, we shared a photo of a man caught on surveillance video, allegedly robbing a Tampa bank. On Saturday, we learned an arrest had been made.
The bank robbery happened at the Wells Fargo at 1770 North 50th Street a little after 10am. Investigators say the man handed a letter to the teller, demanding money.
The guy got away.
This morning, police announced they had arrested Robert D. Moore at a home in the 3400 block of Garrison Street. Moore was charged with robbery, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernarlia.
