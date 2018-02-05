Caught wrist handed: Stolen watch, red shoes among items leading detectives to suspected burglar

CLEARWATER, Fla. - If the bright red sneakers didn't give him away, police say the watch Carlton Marchelle Stewart wore helped them realize they had their man.

Stewart, 27, of 24th Avenue South in St. Petersburg, faces a series of charges, including grand theft and dealing in stolen property, for multiple burglaries and attempted burglaries in Clearwater within the last six weeks.

(Photo: Mitchell, Samantha)

Surveillance video captured Stewart wearing bright red sneakers during one burglary, police said.

Then Stewart dropped his wallet near the scene of a Feb. 1 burglary, police said.

Someone gave the wallet to police, and they began looking into Stewart.

"He was located on his porch wearing those same red shoes as seen in the video," police said in a statement. "He was wearing a stolen watch and holding a bag of old coins taken from one of

the burglaries."

Stewart is also suspected in several burglaries in Largo, police said.

