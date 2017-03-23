CBS renews 16 shows, including 'Bull' and 'Kevin Can Wait'

'Bull,' starring Christopher Jackson and Michael Weatherly has secured a second season. (Photo: CBS)

In what's become a recent rite of early spring, CBS handed renewal notices to 16 series Thursday, sending a signal of programming stability despite ratings declines.

Among the pickups were five freshmen series — Bull, Superior Donuts, Kevin Can Wait, Man With a Plan and MacGyver — and six more dramas, Scorpion, Hawaii Five-0, Blue Bloods, Madam Secretary, NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans.

Also renewed were sitcoms Mom and Life in Pieces, joining the previously renewed NCIS and The Big Bang Theory, the network's two top shows. News programs 60 Minutes and 48 Hours also got early, unsurprising pickups, as did Survivor, its long-running reality series.

Conspicuously absent? Criminal Minds and its spinoff, Beyond Borders; struggling Elementary; and critically derided 2 Broke Girls, along with likely cancellations The Odd Couple, Code Black and first-year shows The Great Indoors, Pure Genius, Doubt and Training Day, some of which have already been pulled from the schedule

'Kevin Can Wait,' starring Kevin James, will also be back in the fall. (Photo: CBS)

© 2017 USATODAY.COM