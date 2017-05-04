WTSP
Close

Teen attempts suicide on Facebook Live, Facebook alerts deputies

Macon teen attempts suicide on Facebook Live

WMAZ 6:05 PM. EDT May 04, 2017

MACON - MACON, Ga. -- A Macon teen is safe after the Bibb Sheriff's Office says she attempted to commit suicide on Facebook Live. 

Sgt. Linda Howard with the Bibb Sheriff's Office says it happened Tuesday night at a house on Vineville Avenue. Sgt. Howard says deputies received multiple calls reporting the attempted suicide, even citing that Facebook reached out to their office to get help. Sgt. Howard says when they couldn't track down the teen's address, they called the Board of Education for assistance.

When deputies arrived at the home, the girl was taken to the Medical Center Navicent Health for treatment. According to Sgt. Howard, they teen consumed pills and placed a plastic bag over her head.

Facebook's help alerting officers comes just as the company announced they are expanding their team that monitors videos. Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook CEO, says Facebook's Community Operations Team that reviews content has 4,500 people working right now, but over the next year, he says they'll add another 3,000 people to police content. 


© 2017 WMAZ-TV

WTSP

Crisis Center of Tampa Bay, Facebook partner to prevent suicides

WTSP

Mom blames 11-year-old's suicide on social media prank

WTSP

DCF: Mom of teen who committed suicide on Facebook Live watched episode unfold

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories