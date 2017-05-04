Teen attempts suicide on Facebook Live, Facebook alerts deputies

Facebook Live lets you stream videos to friends. (Photo: Facebook)

MACON - MACON, Ga. -- A Macon teen is safe after the Bibb Sheriff's Office says she attempted to commit suicide on Facebook Live.

Sgt. Linda Howard with the Bibb Sheriff's Office says it happened Tuesday night at a house on Vineville Avenue. Sgt. Howard says deputies received multiple calls reporting the attempted suicide, even citing that Facebook reached out to their office to get help. Sgt. Howard says when they couldn't track down the teen's address, they called the Board of Education for assistance.

When deputies arrived at the home, the girl was taken to the Medical Center Navicent Health for treatment. According to Sgt. Howard, they teen consumed pills and placed a plastic bag over her head.

Facebook's help alerting officers comes just as the company announced they are expanding their team that monitors videos. Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook CEO, says Facebook's Community Operations Team that reviews content has 4,500 people working right now, but over the next year, he says they'll add another 3,000 people to police content.





