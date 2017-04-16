Chain-reaction crash kills woman in Wimauma

A chain-reaction accident Saturday night sent one vehicle into two pedestrians, leaving a woman dead. WTSP photo

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- A chain-reaction accident Saturday night sent one vehicle into two pedestrians, leaving a woman dead.

About 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Christopher Judah, 43, of Lithia, was northbound on U.S. 301 south of Lightfoot Road, driving ahead of Peter Jeantry Jr., 33, of Bradenton, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Judah saw several pedestrians crossing the road and started to slow.

Jeantry did not slow down, and struck the back of Judah's vehicle, according to the FHP. Jeantry's SUV then traveled into the southbound lane and struck two pedestrians: Victor Macedo Garcia, 26, and Eva Evelland, 68.

Evellanad died of her injuries and Garcia suffered serious injuries.

FHP says charges are pending in the case.

