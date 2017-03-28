Chamberlain High student stabbed during altercation

Chamberlain High School (Photo: Google Maps)

TAMPA -- A Chamberlain High School student has non-life threatening injuries after she was stabbed by another female student during a fight.

Tampa Police Department said that the injured student was transported to the hospital and the other student is in custody.

TPD said it is unclear what started the altercation.

Police and school officials are currently investigating the incident.

