Chance the Rapper coming to Tampa

Chance the Rapper arrives for the 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images))

TAMPA -- Fresh off winning the Best New Artist Grammy, Chance the Rapper will embark on a spring tour which includes a stop at Tampa's Amalie Arena.

Chance will perform June 14 at Amalie, a giant step-up from his previous visit to the Tampa Bay area. He brought the house down at Jannus Live in St. Petersburg when on his "Family Matters Tour" in 2015.

The Chicago-born hip hop impresario has had a banner year since dropping his third mixtape "Coloring Book" last May. The album, which won the Grammy for Best Rap Album, spawned a hit single "No Problem" with Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz.

thank YOU GUYS for everything. tour goes on sale at https://t.co/m5rYnxicio at 7pm ET pic.twitter.com/9PVAdLs8Vt — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) February 14, 2017

Tickets for the Amalie show go on sale today at 7:00 p.m. at the McDonald's Ticket Office at Amalie Arena, Ticketmaster outlets and at Ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices (without facility fee and service charges) run $35.75, $55.75 and $75.75.

