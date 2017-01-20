Charges dropped against firefighter in heat-related death of son

Booking photo of Troy Whitaker. PINELLAS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Aggravated manslaughter charges have been dropped against a Palm Harbor firefighter in the September heat-related death of his toddler son Friday afternoon.

A document filed in the Sixth Judical Court on Friday says the state attorney's office concluded "the facts and circumstances revealed do not warrant prosecution at this time."

On Sept. 9, Troy Whitaker, 41, told Pinellas County deputies that he left home at 7:50 a.m., dropped off his 5-year-old daughter at school, and intended to drop off Lawson at day care but forgot to do so. He then returned home, the toddler still in the truck, and didn’t leave again until 3:30 to go grocery shopping.

Whitaker said only when he began unloading the groceries did he discover Lawson, who at that point had been in the truck for eight hours with a heat index over 100 degrees.

Whitaker, a Hillsborough County firefighter for the last four years, called 911 and attempted CPR. The boy, whose temperature reached 108 degrees, was taken to Mease Countryside Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

