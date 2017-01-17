Charges dropped against those feeding homeless in downtown Tampa

TAMPA - It made headlines in the days leading up to the championship game at Raymond James Stadium. Several members of a group feeding the homeless in downtown Tampa were arrested.

On Tuesday, trespassing charges against everyone arrested were dropped.

The arrests happened at Gaslight Square Park on January 7. Members of Food Not Bombs were told they were violating a city ordinance that requires a permit and insurance to distribute food.

Now members of the group want to get the ordinance changed.

“The next step for us is to get this ordinance changed so this never happens again in Tampa to us or any church group or anyone else that is sharing with people experiencing homelessness," Jimmy Dunson, a 32-year-old reiki practitioner who joined Food Not Bombs in 2003, told the Tampa Bay Times.

The dropped charges come with a condition. Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren said his office won’t prosecute as long as Food Not Bombs willingly participates in reaching a resolution with the city.

Warren says his office is talking to Tampa police and city council, along with an attorney for Food Not Bombs to work towards that resolution.

