Charges: Man lived with deceased mother, brother

Two bodies discovered Tuesday inside a home in White Bear Lake had apparently been there for a considerable amount of time. (Photo: KARE)

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. - Prosecutors say a Minnesota man lived in his house with the decomposing bodies of his mother and twin brother for about a year.



Sixty-year-old Robert James Kuefler of White Bear Lake is charged with interference with a dead body or scene of death because he neglected to tell authorities they died of natural causes, according to the St. Paul Pioneer Press.



The bodies were found last year. Kuefler was charged this week. He allegedly told police his mother, 94-year-old Evelyn Kuefler, died in August 2015 and his brother, Richard Kuefler, died before that and he couldn't bring himself to bury them.



The complaint says his mother's body was decayed and skeletal and his brother's body was "mummified."



Robert Kuefler didn't return a message left by The Associated Press.

