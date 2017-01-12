Charity is big winner as Seminole Hard Rock Casino opens new poker room

Celebrity guest Brad Garret holds a $10,000 check benefitting the Maximum Hope Foundation at a charity poker tournament at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Tampa. (Photo: Eric Glasser, WTSP)

Tampa, FL -- They were smashing guitars today at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Tampa - a ceremonial way to celebrate the grand opening of their new poker room.

The new facility, with its modern appointments, and crystal chandeliers has 46 tables, 42 big-screen TVs and it’s all non-smoking.

Brad Garrett, who starred on the hit show “Everybody Loves Raymond," is also a part-time professional poker player. Garrett was there hosting a charity poker tournament to mark the grand opening.

Professional players who travel the country competing in tournaments were also on-hand, and say the new poker room is as nice as any they've seen.

“We have our own VIP room. We have a snack bar now. We have a wine bar. There's no smoking here. We have our own parking garage. I mean they did a really big here for us,” said professional poker player John Racener, who is also from Tampa.

When the charity tournament was over, the big winner was Maximum Hope Foundation. They'll receive $10,000 to help families whose children are battling life-limiting illnesses.

Seminole Hard Rock's new Tampa poker room is open 24/7.





