Charlie Rose announces he will have heart surgery

CBS This Morning anchors Norah O'Donnel, Charlie Rose and Gayle King attend Lincoln Center's American Songbook Gala red carpet at Alice Tully Hall on February 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo: Neilson Barnard, Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

CBS This Morning host Charlie Rose announced Wednesday that he will undergo heart surgery tomorrow to replace a heart valve.

A note from Charlie Rose

Almost 15 years ago skilled surgeons replaced my aorta valve with a new replacement valve. It has served me well enabling me to live the vigorous, full, complete life you are all so familiar with. No one loves life more than I do.

To continue to live this amazing life so full of challenges and friends, including so many of you in the audience, I have chosen to replace the valve with a new one. The timing is my choice.

So tomorrow, I will undergo surgery which will keep me at the hospital for a few days and then resting for a couple of weeks. I look forward to seeing you in March. In the meantime you are in great hands with my remarkable colleagues, Norah and Gayle backed by the best morning team anywhere.

I can’t wait to be back completely rested with my heart recharged, my passion for the work ahead purposeful and my joy at life’s pleasures high.

Until then, stay close.

