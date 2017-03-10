Charlie Rose will return to 'CBS This Morning' on Monday

CBS This Morning anchors Norah O'Donnel, Charlie Rose and Gayle King attend Lincoln Center's American Songbook Gala red carpet at Alice Tully Hall on February 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo: Neilson Barnard, Getty Images)

The CBS This Morning (CTM) on-air team will be back up to full strength Monday when co-anchor Charlie Rose returns following heart surgery.

Rose has been off the air since Feb. 8, one day before his aortic valve replacement.

“I can’t wait to see my friends at CTM who have been so gracious in sitting in for me and making up for the fact that I was not there, especially Gayle (King) and Norah (O'Donnell)," he said in a statement to USA TODAY.

His note was also read on the air Friday morning.

Rose also sent a message of thanks to Anthony Mason for double duty filling in for him both on CBS This Morning and his PBS show.

He also thanked viewers for taking him up on his request to keep in touch during his recovery.

"Boy, have you stayed close," he said. "The messages, the heartwarming well wishing, the sense of 'recover soon' has all been memorable to me.”

USA TODAY