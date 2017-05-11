Close Check club fire inspection reports from Tampa, St. Pete and Hillsborough Co. WTSP 12:11 PM. EDT May 11, 2017 CONNECT TWEET PINTEREST 10Investigates dug into the fire inspection reports for Tampa Bay nightclubs to see if they would be prepared to respond to an emergency quickly and evacuate their customers, often from rooms with little-to-no lighting. Hillsbrough County inspection reports Tampa inspection reports St. Petersburg inspection reports © 2017 WTSP-TV CONNECT TWEET PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Georgia couple adopts 7 siblings Man tries to help as other stands by Baby recovers after severe brain injury Rays proposal Jetty crash victims remembered Southwest Airlines brawl Mail scam Air quality progress report Consumer reports: New fad 'dripping' Shooting with a deputy in Tarpon Springs More Stories Hackers go 'old school' to attack Largo man's credit May 10, 2017, 4:38 p.m. Sheriff: Body found on golf course May 11, 2017, 10:33 a.m. James Comey doesn't quibble with Trump's right to fire him May 11, 2017, 3:13 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs