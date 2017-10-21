Check out the size of THIS python captured in the Everglades

EVERGLADES, Fla. -- Check out this massive python captured by professional python hunter Dustin Crum in the Everglades earlier this week.

Crum says he and a couple other hunters used a wrestling move to capture the 17- to 18-foot snake.

“I had a Ric Flair leg lock on this snake and I said, ‘Boys, help me. Help me. Find the head of that snake,’” said Crum. “They worked it way up. I got let go. We got the head and brought this monster out of the swamp.”

The state of Florida pays hunters to rid the Everglades of pythons.

Officials say pythons are decimating populations of native Florida mammals, which deprives panthers, alligators, bobcats and birds of their primary food source in the Everglades.

