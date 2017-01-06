Cherokee Co. Schools' Twitter account has no chill

The students of the Cherokee Co. School District are patiently waiting for a long awaited call for an early, snow-filled weekend.

Unfortunately, no such luck.

Cherokee Co. Schools are one of the few districts that are not calling for an early closing, unlike many other school districts.

Students took to Twitter and questioned their decision.

Whoever is in charge of the Cherokee Co. Schools Twitter account sure had some witty responses to their students' suggestions.

@Nickyjanflone We're not tryna, but we're monitoring conditions and forecasts to see if we hafta. — Cherokee Co. Schools (@CherokeeSchools) January 6, 2017

@Kingchris232 Just 2 be safe, do your homework. — Cherokee Co. Schools (@CherokeeSchools) January 6, 2017

@StormEmery Peer pressure won't work on us. Bullying is not cool. — Cherokee Co. Schools (@CherokeeSchools) January 6, 2017

@BroneaNation Is that really all I'm worth to you. Bye, Felicia. — Cherokee Co. Schools (@CherokeeSchools) January 6, 2017

Those are just a few of the many, many responses to students' and their complaints about not being closed early in light of the impeding snow storm, but hey, they value your child's education and what more can you ask for from your local schools?

But, the responder on Cherokee Co. Schools Twitter account is, to borrow a Millennial term, savage.

For updates on early school closings, we are continually updating our lists elsewhere on the website.

