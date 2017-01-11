(Photo: Jo Ann Gallant)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- A mom is catching a lot of attention online after she shared her plan to get kids back to school after the winter storm.

The snow storm shut down schools for three days in Hampton Roads.

"It was like we need this snow to melt, there are no plows here what can we do," said Jo Ann Gallant.

Gallant, who is a Boston native, jokingly took matters into her own hands.

"Blow drying the street was the first thing that came to mind," she said.

Gallant's daughter, Meadow, snapped a picture and the family shared it with 13News Now.

We made a meme.

In 24 hours, the meme was shared over 7,500 times on our Facebook page.

"My kids think it's hysterical that I've become kind of a viral meme and I think it's just great," said Gallant.

Now, as the ice is turning into slush and the streets are clearing up, Gallant just hopes she doesn't have to rally the troops again.

"I'm hoping tomorrow is the day if not, those others mothers are going to have to come and help me with their blow dryers," she said.

To those who didn't like the meme? Gallant says she hopes people understand she was just having fun with her family.

