Child burned after cellphone battery explodes in classroom

Broward Sheriff's Office Fire Rescue released this photo of a cellphone which exploded in a Deerfield Park Elementary School's classroom. (Photo: BSO Fire Rescue via CBS Miami)

DEERFIELD BEACH (CBSMiami) — A student at Deerfield Park Elementary suffered burns after a cellphone burst into flames.

A Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue responded to the school Tuesday morning.

We’re told the student’s cellphone battery ignited while in class giving him or her minor burns.

School officials said the situation resulted with smoke in the classroom and throughout the school.

Crews evacuated the staff and students from the school as a precautionary measure but they were later given the all-clear and allowed to go back into the school.

The student was not taken to the hospital. The brand of the phone or battery is unknown at this time.

