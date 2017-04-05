Child cried for 'mommy' during recorded sexual assault, police say

(Photo: Montgomery Co. Police)

BURTONSVILLE, MD (WUSA9) - A Montgomery County man is charged with sexually abusing three girls, two of them younger than 5 years old.

An anonymous source told police Kyle S. Thompson, 31, showed off several videos of him having sex and molesting a 4-year-old girl and two other underage females.

According to charging documents, in one video the toddler cried “I want my mommy,” to which Thompson replied “Your mommy can’t save you!”

Another video showed the girl’s arms tied with a belt. She cried while Thompson performed a sexual act, police said.

The reported abuse lasted six months at Thompson’s home in Burtonsville and in a nearby wooded area.

He’s also suspected of trying to molest another underage girl—the toddler’s older sister—in the woods near his home in 2013.

The girl told police she was hanging out with Thompson, whom she knew, and when he asked for a hug he tried to sexually abuse her, but she ran away.

Investigators said they found child porn pictures and videos on several computers and storage devices while serving a search warrant at his home.

While going through the files, FBI agents said they discovered a third underage victim. They claim videos and photos showed Thompson raping a 3-year-old girl. She was left alone with him while her relative went to the store to buy food.

Investigators said they determined he beat and raped several females, including putting a handgun to their face or mouth. He’s described as an “extremely violent man” in the charging documents.

Police discovered Thompson has 15 registered weapons and asked for him to be held without bond.

Thompson denied everything when confronted by police and said he didn’t know the victims.

Thompson is facing two counts of sex abuse of a minor, two counts of first degree sex offense, and one count of third degree sex offense.

The FBI is expected to hand down federal child porn charges.

