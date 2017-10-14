WTSP
Child dies after falling from deck on Carnival cruise ship in Miami

WTSP 3:53 PM. EDT October 14, 2017

MIAMI, Fla. -- An investigation is underway after a young girl fell from the deck of a Carnival Cruise ship while it was docked in Miami.

According to Carnival, it happened at around 8:15am on the Carnival Glory.  The girl, who they say was around 8 years old, fell from a deck in the ship’s interior atrium and landed on a deck below. 

The child was transported to the ship’s medical center and later taken by ambulance to a local hospital where she died. 

We’re following this breaking story and will post any new information as we get it. 

