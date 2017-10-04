Child porn producer created content in Tampa Bay, receives 30 years

Hands on a computer keyboard (Photo: Thinkstock Photos)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 39-year-old man received 30 years in federal prison on Wednesday for producing child pornography, including creating content in Tampa Bay, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Wilfrido C. Baldera created pictures and video depicting the rape of a 10-year-old girl while in Clearwater Beach in June 2015, federal prosecutors said. Baldera was vacationing with family in Tampa and Clearwater during that time.

Investigators came across Baldera in March 2016 after discovering he was hosting more than 4,600 files of suspected child pornography.

Baldera confessed to downloading and viewing child pornography after a search warrant was executed at his home in Nov. 2016, federal prosecutors said.

"He also acknowledged going to Walmart to look at girls between the ages of 8 and 16 who 'put it out there' for sexual arousal before going home to his wife," prosecutors said in a statement. "He described it as being better than going to a strip club."

Baldera will be placed on lifetime probation following his release.

