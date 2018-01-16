Children's Gasparilla Parade: Events, street closures, parking

(Photo: Finklea, Gillian)

This weekend is the Gasparilla Children’s parade, kicking off Gasparilla season in Tampa!

It all starts Saturday at 11am with a bicycle safety rodeo on Bayshore between Rome Ave. and Dakota Street.

If you’re planning to go, there are some things you’ll need to know. If you part on the streets in the affected neighborhoods, your car will be towed at your expense. Avoid the ‘No Parking’ areas and you should be OK. Those signs are going up in neighborhoods west of Bayshore Blvd and will be in effect starting Friday and going through Saturday. If you only get into Bayshore Gardens and Hyde Park Preservation neighborhood after the streets have been closed.

EVENT SCHEDULE (Details on all events)

11am-1pm: Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety Rodeo

1:30pm-245pm: Preschooler's Stroll

2:45pm-3:15pm: Gasparilla Air Invasion and Socom Day Jump

3:30pm-6pm: Children's Gasparilla Parade

6:15pm-6:30pm: Gasparilla Air Invasion and Socom Night Jump

7pm-7:30pm: "Piratechnic" Extravaganza

GASPARILLA CHILDREN’S PARADE 2018 ROAD CLOSURE SCHEDULE

Monday January 15, 2018 – Thursday, February 1, 2018

Close Bayshore Blvd. crossovers at DeSoto Ave., Nance Ave., Albany Ave. and Gunby Ave.

Saturday, January 20, 2018 @ 2:00 AM

Close Bayshore Blvd. Northbound from Bay-to-Bay Blvd. to Rome Ave.

Saturday, January 20, 2018 @ 6:30 AM

Close Bayshore Blvd from Gandy Blvd to Platt St/Channelside Dr

Close Bay to Bay Blvd from Ysabella Ave to Bayshore Blvd

Close Davis Island Bridge Off-Ramp onto Northbound Bayshore Blvd

Saturday, January 20, 2018 @ 9:00 AM

Close One Eastbound Lane and one Westbound Lane on Bay to Bay Blvd from MacDill Ave to Ysabella Ave (to accommodate Pedestrian Walkway)

Saturday, January 20, 2018 @ 4:30 PM

Close Eastbound Bay-to-Bay Blvd at MacDill Ave

PARK AND SHUTTLE (See map)

Shuttle service from the Fort Brook Garage, located on the corner of Franklin and Whiting Street, will operate one continuous shuttle route on January 20, 2017 from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Cost is $10 per adult, children accompanied by an adult ride for free. The shuttle will deliver to Bayshore Blvd, near the beginning of the parade route at Bay to Bay Blvd and the Crosstown.

