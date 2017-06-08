Chipotle offers free food promo for nurses

A Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant is seen in Washington, DC, December 22, 2015. (Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

Calling all nurses!

Chipotle will be giving away free burritos to nurses in the United States and Canada on Wednesday June 14. The promo also applies to bowls, salads and an order of tacos.

The popular Mexican chain’s nurse appreciation special is buy one, get one free and is valid with a nurse ID.

It includes all types of nurses (RN, NP, CRNA, CNS, CNM, LVN, CAN, and local equivalents or analogues).

