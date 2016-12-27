Cinnabon deletes Carrie Fisher tweet after backlash

Cinnabon tweeted this image of Carrie Fisher with her famous bun hairstyle. (Photo: Cinnabon)

For brands, Twitter is an important tool to help finesse their product into pop-culture conversation. When social media is done right, companies like Arby's become entwined with talk of Pharrell and his oversized hat.

When it's done wrong, there's plenty of immediate backlash. Enter: Cinnabon.

On Tuesday, in the wake of news that Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher had died, the baked goods company tweeted out a photo of a cinnamon-inspired Princess Leia, with a Cinnabon roll as hair. The caption: "RIP Carrie Fisher, you’ll always have the best buns in the galaxy."

The post was swiftly deleted.





And the award for "Most Tasteless Brand Reaction To A Celebrity Death" goes to @Cinnabon. #fox5dc pic.twitter.com/XCraFJTZX2 — Jim Lokay #fox5dc (@LokayFOX5) December 27, 2016



To many, the message was seen as using a death to promote Cinnabon's product. Here's a sampling of the reaction to the Cinnabon tweet, which ranged from serious to sarcastic:





@Cinnabon Tacky. Get over yourself and stop capitalizing on the tragic loss of an icon.. #Objectification — Julie Alexandria (@JulieAlexandria) December 27, 2016





Hey social media friends, I've got an early tip on a job opening at Cinnabon. pic.twitter.com/C8cAmJhkst — Alan Bush (@alanbush) December 27, 2016

On the other hand, there were those who thought that the sardonic Fisher actually would have enjoyed the Cinnabon tweet.





I feel like Carrie Fisher would have gotten a kick out of the Cinnabon tweet to be honest. — Calvin (@calvinstowell) December 27, 2016





hot take: I'm think Carrie would like the Cinnabon tweet — dαníєl pαtríck jσnєs (@teamdanjones) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher had a marvelous sense of humor. @Cinnabon did nothing wrong. SJWs ruin everything. #LightenUpFrancis — Suz Snarknado (@CobaltZann) December 28, 2016

Cinnabon first shared the cinnamon bun picture of Princess Leia earlier this year, on May 4's Star Wars Day. In that tweet, it said Leia had "the second-best rolls in the galaxy."

In response to a tweet that said, "you guys must wait all year for this one day to do that!" Cinnabon wrote, "You can't imagine!"

Cinnabon did not immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for comment.