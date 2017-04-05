Citrus Co. K-9 Jerry Lee retires after nearly 10 years of service

Citrus County Sheriff's Office K9 Deputy Jerry Lee receives a certificate from Sheriff Mike Prendergast. His handler, Dep. John Behnen will care for Jerry Lee during his retirement. (Photo: Citrus County Sheriff's Office)

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. -- One of Citrus County Sheriff's Office finest and most decorated deputies has retired after nearly 10 years serving the public.

K9 Deputy Jerry Lee, once named Florida's Top Dog during his storied career, had his retirement ceremony yesterday which was attended by Sheriff Mike Prendergast and Lt. Ryan Glaze.

Jerry Lee even got to enjoy a cupcake made just for him. There was also a bone-shaped cake too. Instead of the customary gold watch, the dog received chew toys as a parting gift.

Jerry Lee notched 155 catches and 300 drug arrests, according to CCSO's post on Facebook.

His handler, Deputy John Behnen and his family will care for Jerry Lee at their home. Dep. Behnen will take on training a new dog, K9 Krennic.





