Citrus County man missing from Carnival cruise ship

MIAMI -- A Floral City man has gone missing after falling from the Carnival Victory cruise ship off the coast of Cuba.
The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for Brandon Paul, 23, who went overboard around 3 a.m. Wednesday about 33 miles northwest of of Pinar Del Rio, Cuba.
The Victory was sailing from Key West, Fla. prior to the man falling from the eighth deck.
The Coast Guard has dispatched an HC-144 Ocean Sentry and has diverted the Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton to join the search.
According to the report, Cuban authorities are also assisting in the search.
