Citrus County man missing since Monday morning

Deputies need your help to find a missing Citrus County man.

They’re looking for James Phetterplace, 71. Phetterplace has been missing from his home in Sugarmill Woods. He was last seen in the area of Cypress Blvd. East and Corkwood Blvd. around 11:30am Monday.

He’s 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds.

He was last seen wearing white and black sweat pants and a maroon zippered hoodie.

Phetterplace suffers form short-term memory loss and is hard of hearing.

If you see anyone him, please call the Citrus Co. Sheriff’s Office or 911.

