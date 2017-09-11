WTSP
Citrus County residents warned about flooding tonight

WTSP 8:25 PM. EDT September 11, 2017

There’s important information about possible flooding that the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office wants you to know.

According to the sheriff’s office, if you live west of Highway 19, you need to be prepared for Hermine-like storm surge tonight.   Officials say they’re already seeing above-average water levels along the nature coast, and it is expected to continue heading into high tide, which is at 8:30am for King’s Bay and continue for several hours.

Storm surge values of 4-6 feet above ground level are expected.

If you’ve returned to your home, you’re urged to prepare.
 

