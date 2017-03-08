Citrus deputies find large drug stash during traffic stop

Deputies found 163.2 grams of methamphetamine, .8 grams of heroin, 14 grams of marijuana, and several pills. (Photo: Citrus County Sheriff's Office)

Citrus County sheriff's deputies made a major drug seizure during a traffic stop early Wednesday.

Just before 4 a.m. , deputies stopped a vehicle headed northbound on U.S. Highway 41 South for speeding. The vehicle stopped in front of the Citrus County Sheriff’s Operations Center.

After noticing the driver, Daniel Glenn Purvis, 36, of Sumterville, was aggravated and not being very cooperative, deputies called K9 Deputy Indorato and his K9 partner Repo to assist.

Repo immediately alerted to the odor of illegal narcotics.

After first refusing to step out of his vehicle, deputies were able to get Purvis to exit his truck and comply with commands.

Inside the truck, deputies found 163.2 grams of methamphetamine, .8 grams of heroin, 14 grams of marijuana, and several pills.





Deputies seized Purvis' 2010 Dodge Ram as well as $4,816 in cash and a shotgun.

Purvis was arrested on charges including several counts of possession of a controlled substance, trafficking, and resisting arrest.



