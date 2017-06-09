Citrus growers could soon get medical marijuana licenses

Marijuana plant

Additions to the state legislature’s medical marijuana bills could soon mean citrus growers could get licenses to produce medical marijuana.



According to 10News’ partners at the Tampa Bay Times, the provisions would give preference to citrus growers that promise to turn their factories into growhouses.



Critics argue the plan is a Republican push to promote special interests. They also say while marijuana and citrus production are in the same vein because they both require agricultural experience, the two plants are not related.



Some Republicans who support the additions say it could help rural areas with jobs.





