Clearwater man arrested for capital sexual battery of 5-year-old girl

CLEARWATER, Fla. - A 47-year-old man faces charges for inappropriate sexual activity with a 5-year-old girl known to him, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

Charles Kenneth Spoonemore is charged with one count of capital sexual battery.

The victim told an adult of the inappropriate activity on Wednesday, but Spoonemore also engaged in similar efforts with the girl in December, the sheriff's office said.

"Through various interviews and investigative techniques, detectives were able to confirm the victim’s allegations and that the inappropriate sexual activity occurred on more than one occasion," the department said. "The crime occurred while the victim was in the care of the suspect."

Spoonemore was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

