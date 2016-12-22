Clearwater man busted for child porn

The Razer Blade Stealth laptop is on display at the Intel booth during CES International, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2016, in Las Vegas. The computer uses Intel's sixth-generation Core chip known as Skylake. (Photo: AP Photo/John Locher)

LARGO, Fla. -- A Clearwater man was arrested for trading child pornography after a detective from the Largo Police Department's Cyber Crimes unit discovered his online activity.

Police served a search warrant on Thursday and arrested Lawrence Michael Newton, 34, at his Clearwater home on 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

LPD also located two additional adults and three children at the home. Detectives said tat there was no indication that any abuse occurred inside the home.

