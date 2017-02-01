Clearwater man charged with child abuse, fleeing officer

A man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly beat a 10-year-old boy, Clearwater police said.

Aaron Douglas Price, 25, was arrested Friday.

According to an arrest affidavit, Price struck the defendant all over the boy's body with an extension cord and a belt, hitting him on the back, buttocks, shoulders, upper thigh, hip and inner thigh. At the same time, police said, Tenika Robinson, 31, was also hitting the boy on the arms with a belt.





Police said Price also slapped the boy in the face, causing a cut on the inside of his lip.

The boy sustained welt marks and bruises.

When police arrived, Price ran from the home. An officer pursued Price, announcing numerous times that he was under arrest and that he was a law enforcement officer.

Price ran through water and climbed three fences during his escape attempt, finally being subdued by a stun gun and arrested, police said.

Price is being held on $10,300 bail on two charges each of child abuse and resisting arrest without violence. Robinson was charged with child abuse and was released after posting $5,000 bail.

DCF removed the victim and other children from the home.

The suspects' address was withheld to protect the victim's identity.

