Clearwater offering scholarships for Japan exchange trip

Clearwater, Fl – The City of Clearwater is offering high school students a trip of a lifetime. The city is now looking for four high schoolers to participate in a week-long exchange program to Japan in the summer of 2017. The program is part of a Sister Cities relationship with the city of Nagano.

Pamela Benton, an advisor for the program, says it’s a wonderful opportunity for students who will stay with host families in Nagano and visit schools in the area. “They get to see lots of history, lots of culture, and they get to gain a lot of confidence,” explains Benton.

Martin Martinez participated in a similar exchange last year that lasted two weeks. “I learned how to be more independent, I learned how to communicate with people, and how to be tolerant to new cultures,” he says. Because Martinez enjoys history, the most interesting site he visited was the Hiroshima Peace Memorial.

“It’s amazing how transformative an experience it can be to study abroad,” says Benton. “Students come back and they’re confident and they have a much more global perspective.”

Interested students need to live in Clearwater and they must apply for a $2,000 scholarship by January 6th.