Clearwater officer fired after throwing teen to ground

Clearwater police officers respond to a call about a violent teen.

A Clearwater police officer was fired after an investigation into a complaint of excessive force against a teenager, the department announced.

Police Chief Daniel Slaughter made the announcement during a news conference Wednesday.

Neither the victim nor his family made a complaint, Slaughter said. The investigation was started by the department.

The incident happened on April 2, when Officer Michael Leonardo, a four-year veteran of the force, and two other officers went to a Family Resources youth home for at-risk juveniles, homeless children and others. A 13-year-old boy was reported to be acting violently.

By the time officers arrived, the teen had calmed down and was sitting in a chair, trying to call relatives. Officers put the teen in handcuffs in case he became violent again. After an investigation, officers told the teen he was being charged with battery.

As the teen was being escorted outside, Leonardo said he thought the teen was trying to break away. Leonardo took the teen to the ground. The boy hit his face on the sidewalk, suffering a broken nose and other facial injuries

The teen was taken to Morton Plant Hospital for treatment.

After the video was reviewed, Slaughter said, Leonardo was placed on administrative duty as an investigation was conducted. The review found Leonardo has violated the department's use of force policy, and Slaughter decided to fire him.

