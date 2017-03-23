Clearwater police seek man who smashed way into Dollar General

Clearwater Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a smash-and-grab burglary suspect.

The crime occurred at the Dollar General, 1600 N. Myrtle Ave., at 4:38 a.m. Tuesday. The suspect smashed through the front door of the store and then stole several cartons of cigarettes.

Anyone with information should call (727) -562-4242 or email tips@myclearwater.com. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers of Pinellas County at 1-800-873-TIPS or use the TIP411 system by texting your tip and the keyword CWPD to 847411.

