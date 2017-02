Clearwater police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing man.

William Pistole, 61, was reported missing from the 2200 block of Minneola Road earlier Thursday. He may be driving a white Ford Explorer.

He is dealing with dementia.

He is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call (727) 562-4242.

