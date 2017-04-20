Clearwater votes to buy land Church of Scientology wanted

The Clearwater City Council has handed the Church of Scientology's plans for downtown a setback.
The council has voted to buy a plot of land from the Clearwater Marine Aquarium that the church was interested in purchasing.
The vote was 5-0.
According to a report in the Tampa Bay Times, the church plans to turn the area into a master retail district.
Stay with 10News WTSP for updates.
© 2017 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs