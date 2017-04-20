Clearwater votes to buy land Church of Scientology wanted

The Church of Scientology has bought more than $250 million of real estate in Clearwater, and another $20 million in the past few months.

The Clearwater City Council has handed the Church of Scientology's plans for downtown a setback.

The council has voted to buy a plot of land from the Clearwater Marine Aquarium that the church was interested in purchasing.

The vote was 5-0.

According to a report in the Tampa Bay Times, the church plans to turn the area into a master retail district.

