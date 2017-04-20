WTSP
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

Clearwater votes to buy land Church of Scientology wanted

10News WTSP , WTSP 8:31 PM. EDT April 20, 2017

The Clearwater City Council has handed the Church of Scientology's plans for downtown a setback.

The council has voted to buy a plot of land from the Clearwater Marine Aquarium that the church was interested in purchasing.

The vote was 5-0.

According to a report in the Tampa Bay Times, the church plans to turn the area into a master retail district.

Stay with 10News WTSP for updates.

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

Clearwater leaders meet with Church of Scientology about downtown plans

WTSP

Scientology plans to control downtown Clearwater with retail master district

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories