Cleveland fires officer who fatally shot Tamir Rice

Tamir Rice

CLEVELAND — The police officer involved in the fatal shooting of Tamir Rice in 2014 was fired by the city of Cleveland on Tuesday, and the other officer who was there was suspended, city officials announced.

The firing of Officer Timothy Loehmann, who shot Rice, is effective immediately. Officials said Loehmann's termination was because of alleged misinformation on his employment application to the Cleveland Police Department, not his conduct in the shooting.

The other officer, Frank Garmback, drove the patrol car. His 10-day suspension starts Wednesday, said Police Chief Calvin Williams. Garmback also will be required to attend additional tactical training.

Rice, 12, was shot and killed Nov. 22, 2014, outside a Cleveland recreation center. The officers were called to the scene on a report of a person waving a gun. Rice was holding an airsoft weapon.

Officials said the officers did not violate any rules other than failing to inform communications of their position during the moments leading up to the shooting.

© 2017 WKYC-TV