Climate change march fills streets of downtown Tampa

There were several protests like this going on around the state and the country Saturday.

WTSP 1:51 PM. EDT April 29, 2017

TAMPA -- Hundreds of people marched in downtown Tampa Saturday to protest President Trump’s environmental policies. 

The Tampa People’s Climate March today was just one of the marches that took place across the state and around the country.  The goal was to raise awareness for climate change and to appeal for change in the president’s environmental policy.

“I cannot stand before my God at the end of my life and say I let your beautiful planet die,” said Katy Zatsick, a Catholic priest who participated Saturday. “I let my grandchildren’s lives be shortened because they had no clean air or clean water or any other child because we’re all beloved sons and daughters of God."

The marches are being held to coincide with President Donald Trump’s 100th day in office.

