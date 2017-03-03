Clinton seen reading about Pence emails

Hillary Clinton reading about Vice President Mike Pence’s use of a private email account while he was governor of Indiana CAITLIN QUIGLEY

Hillary Clinton was spotted on a commercial flight scanning the front page of Friday’s USA Today, which prominently featured a story detailing Vice President Mike Pence’s use of a private email address while governor of Indiana.

Clinton, whose use of a private email server while secretary of state was a drag on her presidential campaign, was on a flight from Boston to New York after meeting privately with students at Harvard University on Friday. The Boston Globe reported she spent Thursday night in Boston after an earlier event at Wellesley College, her alma mater.

The USA Today headline in the photo of Clinton on the plane, captured by Caitlin Quigley, reads “Pence used personal email in office.”



The story, reported by the Indianapolis Star, part of the USA Today network, includes the revelation that Pence routinely used a personal account to conduct state business as governor, including an AOL account that was subsequently hacked.

Speaking after an event in Wisconsin on Friday, Pence defended his email use, saying there was “no comparison whatsoever between Hillary Clinton’s practice of having a private server” and “mishandling classified information, destroying emails when they were requested by the Congress and by officials.”

Pence routinely criticized Clinton’s use of a private server on the campaign trail. After FBI Director James Comey revealed the discovery of additional emails shortly before the election, Pence praised the reopening of the investigation, saying “no one is above the law.”

.@realDonaldTrump and I commend the FBI for reopening an investigation into Clinton's personal email server because no one is above the law. — Mike Pence (@mike_pence) October 28, 2016



After laying low following her loss in November, Clinton has been gradually returning to public life. She has been spotted recently at several Broadway shows, and delivered a video message to a meeting of the DNC in February. She’s also scheduled to deliver the commencement ad

