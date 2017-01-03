Clintons to attend Trump's inauguration

Both Bill and Hillary Clinton will attend the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump. (Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

MIAMI (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump’s formal rival Hillary Clinton will attend his inauguration ceremony.

This will be putting the 2016 presidential rivals on the same platform only weeks after their tough campaign.

And Hillary will not be alone, she will be with her husband and former president Bill Clinton.

Aides to the former president and former secretary of state say the Clintons will attend the Jan. 20th inauguration. The announcement came shortly after former President George W. Bush’s office said he would attend along with former first lady Laura Bush.

Hillary Clinton, the Democratic presidential nominee, has largely avoided the public eye since Trump’s come-from-behind victory in November. As a former president and first lady, the couple faced the difficult decision of whether to attend the ceremony.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.