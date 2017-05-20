CNN's Cooper apologizes for 'crude' remark

Host Anderson Cooper attends the 2015 CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at American Museum of Natural History on November 17, 2015 in New York City. LARRY BUSACCA/GETTY IMAGES (Photo: Finklea, Gillian)

CNN host Anderson Cooper apologized for a "crude" remark directed at President Trump supporter Jeffrey Lord during his show on Friday, calling his comment "unprofessional."

During a segment on AC360, Cooper verbally sparred with Lord, a CNN political commentator, over revelations that Trump reportedly told Russian officials that former FBI Director James Comey is a "nut job" who was adding pressure to the ongoing investigation of possible interference in the 2016 election. Clearly frustrated with Lord's response to the matter, Cooper interrupted the conservative pundit and interjected with a not-so-subtle jab.

“If he took a dump on his desk, you would defend it,” Cooper told Lord. “I don’t know what he would do that you would not defend.”

"If he took a dump on his desk you would defend it." 💩@andersoncooper what? 😲 pic.twitter.com/nD8ZfZKtVN — Salvador Hernandez (@SalHernandez) May 20, 2017





I regret the crude sentence i spoke earlier tonight and followed it up by apologizing on air. It was unprofessional. I am genuinely sorry. — Anderson Cooper (@andersoncooper) May 20, 2017

Naturally, Cooper's remark made the social media rounds, with some prominent Hollywood figures sounding off:

