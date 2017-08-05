Co-worker arrested in murder of missing Jacksonville woman

EXCLUSIVE: Lee Rodarte pictured outside of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office on Saturday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The search for 21-year-old Savannah Gold ended Saturday evening after police said the primary suspect in the Bonefish Grill employee’s disappearance confessed to killing and disposing of the victim’s body in a Westside pond.

Family and friends began searching for Gold on Wednesday after she did not show up for work at the Bonefish Grill at 10950 San Jose Boulevard.

Savannah Gold: #JSO has arrested Lee Rodarte, 28 years old, a manager at Bonefish Grill, where she worked, for her murder. pic.twitter.com/LSLEKXCX2K — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 6, 2017



While family and friends searched for Gold, police revealed during a Sunday news conference that they were busy looking through surveillance video in Mandarin and narrowed in on fellow Bonefish Grill employee Lee Rodarte after a contradiction developed with his alibi.

JSO said that their investigation led them to believe Gold walked over to Roadarte’s car in the Bonefish Grill parking lot on Wednesday evening.

JSO Lieutenant Steve Gallaher told First Coast News that Gold got into Roadarte’s car and a fight ensued.

Roadarte eventually exited his car and reportedly took an object from Gold’s vehicle and punctured one of her tires.

Police said that surveillance video shows that Gold did not exit the suspect’s vehicle after the fight and, during a later interview, the suspect confessed to killing the 21-year-old inside the car.

According to Lieutenant Gallaher, Roadarte told police on Saturday evening that he dumped the victim’s body in a pond off of Duclay Road on the Westside.



A motive has not been released but it is believed that the suspect and victim were in an off-and-on relationship.

Police said Roadarte has been charged with murder and tampering with evidence.

At last check he was being held without bond in the Duval County Jail awaiting his next court appearance.



Previous coverage on the search for Savannah Gold: http://fcnews.tv/2vxrOny

© 2017 WTLV-TV