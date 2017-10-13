Coal miner sings national anthem, video goes viral

A video of a West Virginia coal miner singing the national anthem is going viral.
Shane Wriston posted the Facebook video of fellow coal miner Josh Stowers signing “The Star-Spangled Banner” on Tuesday afternoon
Wriston’s post reads as follows:
There is no kneeling in this bath house ...... we have daily Safety Meeting before every shift before these guys go Underground , and we appreciate josh volunteering to sing after the meeting,
thanks Josh Stowers #singingcoalminer
As of Friday morning, the video has 293,000 views on Facebook.
