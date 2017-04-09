WTSP
Close

Search suspended for missing cruise ship passenger from Georgia

First Coast News , WTLV 7:28 AM. EDT April 09, 2017

The Coast Guard suspended its search Saturday evening for a Georgia man who went overboard from the Carnival Liberty cruise ship 10 miles northwest of Berry Islands, Bahamas.

32-year-old Reco Scott of Decatur, Georgia reportedly went overboard from the ninth deck of the cruise ship on Friday at 5 a.m. 

Crews searched for more than 29 hours covering 1,064 square miles.

The Carnival Liberty cruise ship and the Norwegian Jade cruise ship assisted with the search.

© 2017 WTLV-TV

WTSP

Cunard plans another epic 107-night, 30-port around-the-world cruise

WTSP

Search suspended for Citrus Co. man who fell off cruise ship

WTSP

Sib Hashian, former Boston drummer, dies at 67 during Legends of Rock Cruise

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories