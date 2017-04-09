The Coast Guard suspended its search Saturday evening for a Georgia man who went overboard from the Carnival Liberty cruise ship 10 miles northwest of Berry Islands, Bahamas.
32-year-old Reco Scott of Decatur, Georgia reportedly went overboard from the ninth deck of the cruise ship on Friday at 5 a.m.
Crews searched for more than 29 hours covering 1,064 square miles.
The Carnival Liberty cruise ship and the Norwegian Jade cruise ship assisted with the search.
© 2017 WTLV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs