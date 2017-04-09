US COAST GUARD seal, graphic element on white (Photo: Associated Press)

The Coast Guard suspended its search Saturday evening for a Georgia man who went overboard from the Carnival Liberty cruise ship 10 miles northwest of Berry Islands, Bahamas.

32-year-old Reco Scott of Decatur, Georgia reportedly went overboard from the ninth deck of the cruise ship on Friday at 5 a.m.

Crews searched for more than 29 hours covering 1,064 square miles.

The Carnival Liberty cruise ship and the Norwegian Jade cruise ship assisted with the search.

