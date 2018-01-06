Cold weather won't stop annual dive into Spring Bayou for Epiphany

Tampa Bay Times

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. -- It’s going to be a chilly dive this year for the biggest Epiphany celebration in the Western Hemisphere.

Thousands of people will gather in Tarpon Springs today to cheer on several teens who will jump into what’s going to be a very cold Spring Bayou to find a cross.

Typically, the annual event sees temperatures between 51 and 70 degrees, reports the Tampa Bay Times, which is perfect for the dive. This year, the day starts in the 30s, but warms to the upper 50s.

There will be plenty of blankets and medics on hand to help with any medical issues.

According to the Times, organizers offered the divers wet suits, but they wanted to keep in the shorts and T-shirt tradition.

The event is hosted by St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral and celebrates Jesus Christ’s baptism in the Jordan River.

Last year’s winner was James Cooley.

Saturday’s 112th Epiphany celebration

- St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 36 N Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs

- 8 a.m., Orthros

- 10 a.m., Divine Liturgy

- The procession to Spring Bayou will begin immediately after the liturgy.

- Glendi, the festival, will take place afterward at the courtyard in front of the church.

Where to park

- Tarpon Springs Splash Park, 508 Live Oak St.

- Tarpon Springs City Hall, 324 Pine St.

- Downtown Tarpon Springs lot, mid-block on Tarpon Avenue between Safford Avenue and Hibiscus Street

- Tarpon Springs Public Library, 138 E Lemon St.

- Manatee Village shopping area, 955 S Pinellas Ave.

- Tarpon Square, 41232 U.S. 19

- Tarpon Mall, 40840 U.S. 19

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV