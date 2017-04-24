Colorado passes tough penalty for texting while driving

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 30: A driver uses a phone while behind the wheel of a car on April 30, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (Photo: Custom)

KUSA - Colorado is poised to dramatically increase the punishment for texting while driving under a bill that easily passed the state House on a 56-8 vote Monday morning.

SB 27 increases the penalty for a first offense from a $50 fine and one point on a driver’s record… to $300 and four points.

The measure had already passed the Senate and now heads to the desk of Gov. John Hickenlooper (D-Colorado.)

The governor’s spokeswoman Jacque Montgomery declined to predict whether the bill will be signed into law, but it is worth noting that Hickenlooper’s administration has made a public push to reduce distracted driving accidents in the state.

Victims of distracted driving accidents banded together to promote the bill, which originally began with an even tougher $500 fine.

Some hesitant Republicans in the Senate came on board when the fine was tamped down to $300 and language was included to ensure that drivers can only be issued a ticket if using a device actually led them to drive “in a careless and imprudent manner.”

That’s designed to avoid ticketing people who text while stopped at a red light, for example, as opposed to someone who is failing to pay attention while operating a moving car.

Supporters hope the increased penalty will encourage police to more aggressively ticket people who text and drive.

The bill covers more than just text messaging: State law would consider any sort of interaction with a smartphone screen that leads to distracted driving to be a potential violation.

