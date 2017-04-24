WTSP
Close
Weather Alert 10 weather alerts
Close

Colorado passes tough penalty for texting while driving

The bill is headed to Gov. John Hickenlooper's desk.

Brandon Rittiman, KUSA 3:54 PM. EDT April 24, 2017

KUSA - Colorado is poised to dramatically increase the punishment for texting while driving under a bill that easily passed the state House on a 56-8 vote Monday morning.

SB 27 increases the penalty for a first offense from a $50 fine and one point on a driver’s record… to $300 and four points.

The measure had already passed the Senate and now heads to the desk of Gov. John Hickenlooper (D-Colorado.)

The governor’s spokeswoman Jacque Montgomery declined to predict whether the bill will be signed into law, but it is worth noting that Hickenlooper’s administration has made a public push to reduce distracted driving accidents in the state.

Victims of distracted driving accidents banded together to promote the bill, which originally began with an even tougher $500 fine.

Some hesitant Republicans in the Senate came on board when the fine was tamped down to $300 and language was included to ensure that drivers can only be issued a ticket if using a device actually led them to drive “in a careless and imprudent manner.”

That’s designed to avoid ticketing people who text while stopped at a red light, for example, as opposed to someone who is failing to pay attention while operating a moving car.

Supporters hope the increased penalty will encourage police to more aggressively ticket people who text and drive.

The bill covers more than just text messaging: State law would consider any sort of interaction with a smartphone screen that leads to distracted driving to be a potential violation.

© 2017 KUSA-TV

WTSP

Lawmaker's plea for texting ban is personal

WTSP

Texas bus crash highlights dangers of texting and driving

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories