"Community, beware": Polk Co. sheriff warns about man accused of shocking kids

POLK COUNTY, Fla. -- Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd has a serious warning about a man accused of using a stun gun on children and sexually abusing one of them last year.

“Community, beware,” Judd said. “He's out and he shouldn't be.”

Deputies arrested William Torres and three others connected to the crime last year. Two of them have been sentence to a combined 30 years in prison. The other is still in jail. However, Torres is out after the court ruled him incompetent to stand trial.

“He was competent to sexually batter a seven-year-old,” Judd said. “He was competent to commit aggravated child abuse, and I got a jail that he's competent to be in.”

Judd explained psychologist found he didn't meet the criteria to be sent to the state mental hospital. According to state law, they can't keep him in jail either.

“I think he needs to be locked up for life and not be out here, because he's going to hurt other children,” Amanda Jiminez, who now lives in the mobile home where the alleged abuse happened, said.

People who live in the area are worried. Judd is putting them on notice, reaching out to anyone who lives with a mile radius of Torres in Lakeland. Judd said he should be locked up for the rest of his life, and people nearby agreed.

The State Attorney's office said Torres can be reevaluated in six months to see if he's competent. For now, he'll have to go to counseling, wear a GPS monitor and won't be allowed to have contact with kids.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV